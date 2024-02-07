Festi Defies Challenges to Report Profit and Propose Dividends for 2023

In a year marked by high global commodity prices and inflation, Icelandic company Festi has weathered the storm and reported a profit of ISK 3,438 million for 2023. Despite the challenging operating environment, the company has managed to achieve robust operating results. The resilience of Festi can be attributed to strategic measures, including preventing price increases from suppliers and reducing operating costs.

Financial Highlights and Dividend Proposal

The earnings per share for the year reached ISK 11.3. In light of the strong financial performance, the board proposed a dividend of ISK 3 per share, totaling ISK 904 million, which represents 26.3% of the year's profit. The operating profit before depreciation and amortization increased by 9.9% to ISK 11,015 million.

Impact of Global Factors and Future Projections

However, the net profit saw a decrease from the previous year, primarily due to higher interest rates which led to an increase in financial costs by 47.2%. The company acknowledges the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Mediterranean region, which it expects to keep commodity prices high. Nonetheless, it also anticipates a decrease in local inflation as 2024 progresses.

Growth Across Business Segments and New Acquisitions

Festi experienced growth across all business segments, with sales increasing and improved EBITDA performance, especially in the grocery sector. The company also welcomed new executives in key positions and continued to expand its stores and digital services. In a significant move, Festi acquired all shares in Lyfja hf. The merger investigation is currently in phase II with the Competition Authority.

At the close of 2023, Festi is financially strong and well-equipped for the future, with CEO, Ásta S. Fjeldsted, attributing the company's success to loyal customers and dedicated employees. An investor meeting has been scheduled for February 8, 2024, to present the results and address questions.