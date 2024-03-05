Ferrari Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting for April 17 in Amsterdam

Maranello, Italy, witnessed a significant announcement from Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) on March 5, 2024, concerning its forthcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). Scheduled for April 17, 2024, in Amsterdam, this event promises to be a pivotal gathering for the esteemed automaker's stakeholders.

Ferrari's readiness for the AGM is evident through the comprehensive provision of agenda, explanatory notes, and other essential materials. These have been made accessible for stakeholders' review on Ferrari's corporate website, showcasing the company's commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

Key Details of the AGM

The AGM notice, along with explanatory notes and additional instructions, are now available. Interested parties are encouraged to visit Ferrari's corporate website to view and download these documents. This proactive measure ensures that shareholders are well-informed about the topics to be discussed and the decisions to be made during the meeting.

Access to Financial Statements

One of the highlights for shareholders is the availability of Ferrari's audited financial statements. These critical documents offer an in-depth look into the company's financial health and performance, serving as a key resource for making informed decisions. Shareholders have the option to request a hard copy of these materials free of charge, further exemplifying Ferrari's dedication to accessibility and shareholder satisfaction.

Engagement and Transparency

Ferrari's approach to the 2024 AGM underscores its commitment to stakeholder engagement. By providing easy access to essential meeting materials and ensuring the transparency of its financial disclosures, Ferrari sets a high standard for corporate governance. This initiative not only facilitates a smoother decision-making process but also strengthens the trust and confidence of its shareholders.

The upcoming AGM in Amsterdam is not just a statutory requirement; it is a reflection of Ferrari's ethos of excellence and transparency. As stakeholders prepare to convene, the anticipation builds for a meeting that will undoubtedly shape the future directions of this iconic brand.