Federated Hermes Q4 2023 Earnings Surge, Beating Estimates

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with an impressive surge in earnings, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at 96 cents, exceeding the estimate of 84 cents and marking a significant 52.4% rise from the same period the previous year. This substantial growth can largely be credited to an increase in net investment advisory fees and net administrative service fees, coupled with a notable reduction in expense levels.

Record High in Earnings

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net income of $82.2 million, which indicates a 45.5% increase from the year-ago quarter. Federated Hermes' full-year EPS for 2023 was $3.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28. This represents a significant increase from the 2022 EPS of $2.65. The annual net income also experienced a leap, with a 24.8% rise to $299 million.

Revenue Growth and Expense Reduction

The total revenues for the quarter grew by 4.7% to reach $391.5 million, although they slightly missed the consensus estimate. On the other hand, the annual revenues for 2023 improved by 11.3% to hit $1.61 billion, aligning with estimates. The company also experienced a decline in total operating expenses, which fell by 6.8% to $288.9 million.

Asset Management and Dividends

FHI saw a rise in total managed assets, reaching $757.6 billion, marking a 13% year-over-year growth. This was chiefly driven by strong growth in money-market and fixed-income assets. Even though equity and alternative/private market assets experienced a decline, the company's average managed assets rose by 15%. Federated Hermes declared a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per share and also repurchased shares worth $61 million.

Despite uncertain market conditions, Federated Hermes' diverse asset and product mix, coupled with a strong liquidity position, shows promising growth potential. The company currently holds a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold), indicating a neutral recommendation for investors.