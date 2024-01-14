en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Federal Reserve to Spend $931.4 Million on Currency Printing Amid Modernization Debate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Federal Reserve to Spend $931.4 Million on Currency Printing Amid Modernization Debate

The United States Federal Reserve has earmarked a whopping $931.4 million for printing currency in 2023, steering the nation’s attention towards a long-standing debate: the modernization of U.S. currency. In an era where nations are turning to durable and cost-effective alternatives, the U.S. continues to hold onto its traditional paper-based currency, raising questions about fiscal responsibility and environmental impact.

The Case for Dollar Coins and Polymer Notes

Aaron Klein from the Brookings Institute argues that the U.S. should transition to dollar coins instead of paper notes. Coins, with their robust physicality, are more durable and offer long-term cost-effectiveness. Globally, many countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK, have adopted polymer notes, plastic-based currency that boasts a longer lifespan than traditional paper notes. The U.S., however, remains steadfast in its use of paper currency.

Cash Clings On as Electronic Payments Rise

While an increasing number of Americans are embracing electronic payments, many experts believe cash will maintain its crucial role in the economy. This belief is supported by the fact that the $100 bill has become the most circulated denomination. Some speculate that its surge in circulation is linked to tax evasion or illicit activities, but it’s difficult to ignore the allure of physical cash in an increasingly digital world.

Understanding U.S. Currency Circulation Patterns

The popularity of the $100 bill is partly due to the global status of U.S. currency, with many bills held outside the U.S. as a safe and reliable store of value. However, currency accessibility has significantly influenced circulation patterns domestically. The $2 bill, for instance, is seldom seen but continues to be in circulation, largely because it was excluded from the vending machine market. Similarly, the half-dollar coin fell out of favor when it was omitted from cash registers and parking meters. Larger denominations like the $500, $1,000, and $5,000 bills were discontinued in 1969 due to their infrequent use.

As the debate over the modernization of U.S. currency continues, it’s clear that a balance between tradition, cost, and practicality will determine the future of cash in America. Whether this will lead to a shift towards dollar coins or the adoption of polymer notes remains to be seen.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Kenya Doubles Electricity Imports Amid Rising Energy Demands
In a decisive step to meet burgeoning energy demands, Kenya has boosted its electricity imports, more than doubling the quantity obtained from neighboring Ethiopia and Uganda in the first 11 months of 2023. This move underscores a significant rise from the corresponding period in 2022, reflecting the nation’s pragmatic strategy to address its energy needs.
Kenya Doubles Electricity Imports Amid Rising Energy Demands
Polish Traders Adjust Monetary Policy Expectations Amid Inflation Warnings
6 mins ago
Polish Traders Adjust Monetary Policy Expectations Amid Inflation Warnings
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' in Davos
7 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' in Davos
China's Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis
3 mins ago
China's Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis
Recession Probability Drops, but Slow Economic Growth on the Horizon
4 mins ago
Recession Probability Drops, but Slow Economic Growth on the Horizon
Alaska Airlines Initiates Inspections on some Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft in its Fleet
6 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Initiates Inspections on some Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft in its Fleet
Latest Headlines
World News
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
21 seconds
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
29 seconds
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
36 seconds
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
Trump vs. Biden: The Battle for Iowa's Farmers and the 2024 Presidential Race
45 seconds
Trump vs. Biden: The Battle for Iowa's Farmers and the 2024 Presidential Race
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
58 seconds
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
4 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
4 mins
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
5 mins
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
6 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
56 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app