en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Federal Reserve Signals Possible Interest Rate Cuts in 2024

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Federal Reserve Signals Possible Interest Rate Cuts in 2024

In their December meeting, Federal Reserve officials indicated a strong likelihood of interest rate cuts in 2024, with a forecast of three quarter-point reductions. However, this prediction is shadowed by a high level of uncertainty and hinges on the evolution of the economy. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) maintained rates steady at 5.25-5.5% during the meeting, indicating a near-peak policy rate for the current tightening cycle. The ‘dot plot’ of projections sketched a future overnight borrowing rate closer to the long-term range of 2%.

Progress Against Inflation

The minutes revealed significant strides in the fight against inflation. Supply chain issues are easing, and the labor market is moving towards balance, albeit with some work still needed. Despite these improvements, an ‘unusually elevated degree of uncertainty’ clouds the future policy path. Some members suggested rates might need to remain high if inflation persists, while others pondered further hikes. The FOMC emphasized a data-dependent approach for future monetary policy decisions, keeping policy in a restrictive stance until inflation sustainably approaches the Committee’s objective.

Market Expectations vs FOMC Predictions

Market expectations, influenced by Fed funds futures trading, are for more aggressive cuts, predicting six quarter-point reductions in 2024, thus lowering the fed funds rate to a range of 3.75-4%. The minutes noted progress against inflation but acknowledged unevenness across sectors. The Fed’s balance sheet reduction, which has seen about $1.2 trillion rolled off, was also discussed. Some FOMC members suggested ending the process when bank reserves are above the level of ample liquidity, with public discussions to precede cessation.

Implications of Rate Cuts

Falling interest rates are generally seen as a boon for the stock market, and growth stocks, particularly in the technology sector, are more likely to benefit from lower interest rates. Cash and cash-like investments, such as high yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit, were among the big beneficiaries of rising interest rates. These rates, however, are likely to fall once the Fed commences cutting borrowing costs. Bonds, on the other hand, which were battered by the Fed’s interest rate hiking cycle, are poised for a rebound if interest rates fall.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Are UK Companies Undervalued? A Look at Recent Acquisitions and Market Trends
In a remarkable trend witnessed recently, the UK stock market has seen a series of acquisitions where overseas buyers have been willing to pay substantial premiums for British companies. The situation has ignited a debate about the UK stock exchange’s ability to value its listed entities accurately. The protagonistic companies include Hotel Chocolat, a renowned
Are UK Companies Undervalued? A Look at Recent Acquisitions and Market Trends
Canadian Market Sees Resurgence in Corporate Borrowing and Stock Sales
3 mins ago
Canadian Market Sees Resurgence in Corporate Borrowing and Stock Sales
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
3 mins ago
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
Epic Games Store's User Engagement: A Skewed Success Story?
2 mins ago
Epic Games Store's User Engagement: A Skewed Success Story?
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
2 mins ago
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
3 mins ago
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Demons' Captain Foresees Clayton Oliver's Return Amid Personal Challenges
24 seconds
Melbourne Demons' Captain Foresees Clayton Oliver's Return Amid Personal Challenges
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
1 min
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
2 mins
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
2 mins
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
2 mins
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
3 mins
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
3 mins
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
3 mins
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app