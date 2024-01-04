Federal Reserve Signals Possible Interest Rate Cuts in 2024

In their December meeting, Federal Reserve officials indicated a strong likelihood of interest rate cuts in 2024, with a forecast of three quarter-point reductions. However, this prediction is shadowed by a high level of uncertainty and hinges on the evolution of the economy. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) maintained rates steady at 5.25-5.5% during the meeting, indicating a near-peak policy rate for the current tightening cycle. The ‘dot plot’ of projections sketched a future overnight borrowing rate closer to the long-term range of 2%.

Progress Against Inflation

The minutes revealed significant strides in the fight against inflation. Supply chain issues are easing, and the labor market is moving towards balance, albeit with some work still needed. Despite these improvements, an ‘unusually elevated degree of uncertainty’ clouds the future policy path. Some members suggested rates might need to remain high if inflation persists, while others pondered further hikes. The FOMC emphasized a data-dependent approach for future monetary policy decisions, keeping policy in a restrictive stance until inflation sustainably approaches the Committee’s objective.

Market Expectations vs FOMC Predictions

Market expectations, influenced by Fed funds futures trading, are for more aggressive cuts, predicting six quarter-point reductions in 2024, thus lowering the fed funds rate to a range of 3.75-4%. The minutes noted progress against inflation but acknowledged unevenness across sectors. The Fed’s balance sheet reduction, which has seen about $1.2 trillion rolled off, was also discussed. Some FOMC members suggested ending the process when bank reserves are above the level of ample liquidity, with public discussions to precede cessation.

Implications of Rate Cuts

Falling interest rates are generally seen as a boon for the stock market, and growth stocks, particularly in the technology sector, are more likely to benefit from lower interest rates. Cash and cash-like investments, such as high yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit, were among the big beneficiaries of rising interest rates. These rates, however, are likely to fall once the Fed commences cutting borrowing costs. Bonds, on the other hand, which were battered by the Fed’s interest rate hiking cycle, are poised for a rebound if interest rates fall.