Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady, Wall Street Closes in Red

The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates in the face of hopes for a rate cut sent ripples through the financial world. This, coupled with Alphabet's disheartening earnings report that saw a 7% plunge in its stock price, pushed other tech stocks into a downward spiral. The market's response was cautiously optimistic, with the CME's FedWatch tool indicating a 35.5% probability of a rate cut in March, a decrease from previous expectations, but a 94% chance by May.

Wall Street and Bond Market Reactions

Wall Street closed the day in the red, while the bond market was taken aback by an unexpected dip in the 10-year yield. Meanwhile, banking news added to the gloom, with New York Community Bancorp's share price collapse following its acquisition of Signature Bank's assets stirring memories of bank failures reminiscent of the early 2023 debacle.

A Global Perspective

Outside of the US, the Bank of England kept its rates at 5.25%, with Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledging recent positive trends in inflation. The rate has decreased from 10% a year ago to 4%. However, the BoE requires more evidence of sustained inflation reduction before contemplating rate cuts. In global markets, Japan and Australia closed lower, South Korea saw gains, and European indicators were mixed. The U.S. dollar stood at EUR 0.9241 and GBP 0.889, with the price of gold at USD 2040 per ounce, and Brent crude at USD 81.32 a barrel.

Corporate Earnings and Macroeconomic Indicators

Corporate earnings remain a focal point, with reports from Apple, Amazon, and Meta highly anticipated. On the macroeconomic front, PMI indicators and U.S. job data are under the microscope. Job cut announcements have significantly risen, with tech companies leading the layoffs.