Federal Reserve Hints At Ending Interest Rate Hikes and Reducing Borrowing Costs in 2024

In a significant shift, the Federal Reserve is considering ending the cycle of interest rate hikes implemented to counter high inflation and is contemplating reducing borrowing costs in 2024. This stance change is based on the anticipation that inflation will near the Fed’s 2 percent target, allowing a gradual decrease in rates. However, the era of extremely low borrowing costs experienced during the pandemic is not expected to return soon.

Prospective Policy Easing

A consensus among economists, as revealed by the Bankrate Economic Indicator poll, suggests that the Fed is likely to cut rates in 2024, with a split opinion on whether it will occur in the first or second half of the year. Savings yields may have reached their peak, but with inflation slowing down, saving remains advantageous.

Federal Open Market Committee’s Projections

The projections of the Federal Open Market Committee vary, with most officials expecting between one to three rate cuts, and the median estimate being three cuts. Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, forecasts a more conservative two cuts, suggesting that inflation’s decline may not be as rapid as hoped.

Inflation Target Nearly Met

Core prices, excluding food and energy, have shown a decline, with a rise of just 3.2 percent over the past year and a six-month annualized increase of 1.9 percent. This indicates that the Fed’s inflation target is nearly met. Rate cuts may begin once core inflation falls below 3 percent.

Guided by its dual mandate of ensuring stable prices and maximum employment, the Fed’s approach to rate reductions is cautious. It seeks to avoid replicating the economic turmoil of the 1970s and ’80s caused by erratic rate policies, while also recognizing the need to stimulate investment and spending if necessary.