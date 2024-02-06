Federal Reserve Concludes Enforcement Action Against Farmington State Bank Linked to Defunct FTX

The Federal Reserve has concluded a year-long enforcement action against Farmington State Bank, a banking institution previously known as Moonstone Bank, which had notable links to the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The robust enforcement action, initiated in July 2023, was a response to the bank's decision to alter its business plan without prior notification to regulatory supervisors. With the completion of a comprehensive wind-down plan, Farmington State Bank has effectively ceased all banking operations.

Regulatory Action Amidst Crypto Concerns

This development follows closely on the heels of the Federal Reserve's termination of two other enforcement actions involving the esteemed French bank BNP Paribas. The crackdown on Farmington State Bank gained significant attention, primarily due to its association with Alameda Research, the trading branch of FTX. The bank's activities had come under the critical gaze of U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith, who expressed mounting concerns about the integration of cryptocurrency into the conventional banking system.

Scrutiny Following FTX's Collapse

The senators' apprehensions were amplified following the collapse of FTX, which led them to seek detailed information from the Federal Reserve about the acquisition of Moonstone Bank by Alameda. Responding to the regulatory pressures, the bank had, in fact, agreed to the Federal Reserve's order last year. It announced in August that it had successfully obtained all necessary regulatory approvals for the transfer of deposits and assets to the Bank of Eastern Oregon.

Wind-down Completes Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

The transaction was expected to conclude by August 31, 2023. The Federal Reserve has now affirmed that the enforcement action has ensured the orderly wind-down of the bank's operations, effectively safeguarding the interests of its depositors. As it stands, Farmington State Bank has ceased to function as a bank, marking the end of a chapter in the ongoing saga of cryptocurrency regulation.