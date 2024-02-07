Federal Reserve Bank President Expresses Skepticism Towards Bitcoin

In a recent public address, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, cast doubt on the practicality and sustainability of Bitcoin as a currency. His skepticism centered around the cryptocurrency's real-world utility, questioning whether it has achieved any substantial traction in everyday transactions, like purchasing a sandwich, a computer, or a book.

Bitcoin: A Speculative Asset or Inflation Hedge?

One of the primary critiques in Kashkari's commentary was the popular belief that Bitcoin can serve as a reliable hedge against inflation. According to him, the recent inflation spike, which failed to validate Bitcoin's supposed inflation-proof nature, paints a different picture. He compared Bitcoin to speculative investments, such as Beanie Babies or Pez dispensers, hinting at the potential risk of misleading Americans into poor investment decisions.

Kashkari shared an anecdote where an individual was considering mortgaging their house to invest in Bitcoin, a move he strongly advised against. He highlighted the proliferation of altcoins and the potential risks associated with them, emphasizing the lack of use cases beyond illicit activities.

Bitcoin's Utility in the Real World

In response to Kashkari's critique, Troy Cross, a fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, took to social media to share his experiences with Bitcoin. Cross pushed back against the claim that Bitcoin lacks real-world applicability. He stated that he has successfully used Bitcoin for various purchases, ranging from alpaca socks and jam to hotel bookings and flights.

Bitcoin: 'Just another risky asset'

Further cementing his skepticism, Kashkari described Bitcoin as 'just another risky asset,' casting doubts over the necessity for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the United States. Despite the growing interest in digital currencies, Kashkari remains optimistic about the dollar's role globally. He reassured that a recession is not on his forecast, further emphasizing the strength of the traditional financial system.