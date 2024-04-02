Federal Proposal Aims to Boost Canadian Renters' Credit Scores: Mixed Reactions Surface

Amidst rising housing costs, a new federal proposal by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeks to include timely rental payments in calculating Canadian credit scores, aiming to assist renters, particularly young ones, in transitioning into home ownership. Critics, however, express concerns that the measure doesn't tackle the core issues of housing supply and affordability, potentially disadvantaging those struggling with rent.

Renters' Financial Credibility on the Line

The Canadian Renters Bill of Rights, introduced last week, proposes an amendment to the Canadian Mortgage Charter encouraging landlords, banks, credit bureaus, and fintech companies to factor rental payments into credit scores. This initiative is seen as a step towards leveling the playing field for renters, especially young individuals aiming to buy their first home. Scott Terrio, a consumer insolvency manager, highlights the divide between homeowners and renters, emphasizing that timely rent payments should contribute to one's financial credibility and borrowing potential.

Market Realities and Access to Housing

Despite the potential benefits for aspiring homeowners, the proposal faces scrutiny over its impact on the housing market and rental affordability. With vacancy rates at a record low and rental prices soaring, experts like Terrio and Nemoy Lewis, an assistant professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, question whether this measure alone can address the broader housing affordability crisis. The demand for housing continues to outstrip supply, fueled by Canada's growing population, making home ownership increasingly out of reach for many Canadians.

Existing Rent Reporting and Future Prospects

Rent reporting is not entirely new in Canada, with companies like FrontLobby collaborating with the Landlord Credit Bureau and Equifax Canada to collect and report rental payment history. However, widespread awareness and adoption remain limited. The government's proposal could significantly increase the visibility and impact of rent reporting, offering potential benefits like making individuals credit scorable and incentivizing timely rent payments. As credit bureaus like Trans Union and Equifax Canada express support for the initiative, the future may see a more inclusive approach to building and assessing creditworthiness in Canada.