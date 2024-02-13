Federal Funds Boost Food and Shelter Programs in CNMI and Cherokee County

February 13, 2024 - In a move that underscores the federal government's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has been granted $83,655 in federal funds. This financial boost, channeled through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, will be instrumental in enhancing emergency food and shelter initiatives within the CNMI.

A Beacon of Hope: Federal Funds to Alleviate Food and Shelter Insecurity

The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, a lifeline for many American communities, has once again demonstrated its significance. The recent allocation of $83,655 to the CNMI will go a long way in addressing the pressing issues of food and shelter insecurity that have been exacerbated by various socio-economic factors.

The distribution of these funds will be overseen by a local board composed of community stakeholders. This ensures that the resources are directed towards the most critical areas and reach those who need them the most.

Empowering Local Agencies to Make a Difference

Qualifying agencies within the CNMI are encouraged to apply for this funding. These agencies, which must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, will be instrumental in delivering essential food and shelter services to the community.

Previous recipients of these emergency food and shelter funds include Karidat Social Services, Team Koka, The Ohala Foundation, Abigails, Haggan/Woong United for Recovery, and the CNMI Growers Association. These organizations have demonstrated their capabilities in delivering impactful programs and services.

Cherokee County: A Mirror of Success

In a similar vein, Cherokee County has also received federal funds amounting to $3445.00 from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency. This funding, awarded under Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, will supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The Family Care Center, a participating agency, is a testament to the positive impact of these funds. By providing food to those in need, they embody the spirit of community support and resilience.

As we navigate the complexities of today's world, the importance of such programs cannot be overstated. They serve as a reminder that everyone deserves access to basic necessities, and that collective efforts can make a significant difference in people's lives.

In essence, the allocation of these federal funds to the CNMI and Cherokee County signifies more than just monetary aid. It represents hope, support, and the unwavering commitment to uplifting communities in need.