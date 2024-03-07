Federal Effort to Sell Off Underutilized Properties Faces Hurdles Amidst Pandemic Shifts

Amidst an evolving federal landscape accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Buildings Reform Board (PBRB) is navigating significant challenges in its mission to reduce the federal government's real estate footprint. Established by the Federal Assets Sale and Transfer Act (FASTA) of 2016, the board's goal is to identify and dispose of underutilized federal properties, aiming to alleviate the financial burden stemming from their maintenance, which exceeds $16 billion annually. However, the transition towards telework and changing office space needs has complicated these efforts, raising questions about the future of federal real estate management.

Initial Strides and Stumbling Blocks

The PBRB began its work with optimism, reviewing over 50 federal properties for potential sale or repurposing. Despite generating hundreds of millions in revenue, the results have fallen short of Congress's expectations of yielding billions from the sale of 10 federal buildings. The board's recommendations, while impactful, have only scratched the surface of a vast portfolio of federal real estate. The disparities in telework policies across agencies further muddle the picture, with no consistent approach to determining which properties remain essential in a post-pandemic world.

Efforts to streamline the disposal process have been met with bureaucratic and legislative hurdles. Properties earmarked for sale are subject to a myriad of regulations, including the McKinney-Vento Act, which prioritizes their use for homelessness assistance before sale. FASTA sought to expedite sales by waiving some of these requirements, yet the lack of a unified strategy and reluctance from agencies to relinquish underutilized properties have impeded progress. Moreover, the question of reallocating proceeds from sales to incentivize agency participation remains unresolved, complicating the board's task.