Federal Disaster Loans Available for Private Nonprofits in Guam Affected by Typhoon Mawar

Staring down a March 11, 2024 deadline, private nonprofits in Guam are urged to apply for much-needed federal disaster loans. These funds, courtesy of the Small Business Administration (SBA), aim to bring economic relief in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, which ravaged the island from May 22 to 29, 2023.

Essential Services at Stake

Private nonprofits, the unsung heroes providing essential services of a governmental nature, have been left reeling by Typhoon Mawar's devastation. Faced with daunting economic injuries, these organizations now have the opportunity to secure low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

Access to Vital Financial Assistance

Up to $2 Million in Loans - Eligible private nonprofits can apply for loans of up to $2 million, designed to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. These Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) may be utilized to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that cannot be paid due to the typhoon's impact.

Attractive Interest Rates and Flexible Terms - The SBA offers an enticing interest rate of 2.375 percent, with terms extending up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA based on each applicant's financial condition. Moreover, interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement, while repayment commences 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

FEMA and SBA: A Collaborative Effort

Working in tandem with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the SBA determines eligibility for Personal Property Assistance, Transportation Assistance, or a Group Flood Insurance Policy. This collaborative effort ensures that those affected by Typhoon Mawar receive comprehensive support during their recovery process.

As the March 11, 2024 deadline looms, private nonprofits in Guam are encouraged to seize this opportunity to secure the financial assistance they so desperately need. By doing so, they can continue to provide essential services to the communities they serve and contribute to the island's overall recovery.