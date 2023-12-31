Federal Board of Revenue Targets Over 8 Million Tax Non-Filers with Stringent Measures

In a stern move to combat tax evasion, Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to over 8 million individuals who have failed to file their taxes. The numbers include more than 2.4 million notices for the year 2022, and over 5.6 million for 2023. The FBR cautioned that legal actions are imminent for those who ignore these notices.

FBR’s Measures to Curb Tax Evasion

Highlighting its firm stance, the FBR confirmed that negligent taxpayers could confront disconnection of telephone services in the subsequent phase. In an even more drastic measure, the FBR hinted at the possibility of tax defaulters experiencing disruptions in electricity and gas services. This approach aligns with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s emphasis on expanding the taxpayer base as a means to enhance revenue and improve tax compliance.

Establishment of District Tax Offices

In line with these objectives, the FBR has initiated the creation of district tax offices. Led by District Tax Officers, these offices are tasked with ensuring non-filers and stop-filers submit their Income Tax Returns. The FBR is confident that these measures will significantly augment Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio.

Future Plans and Expectations

According to the FBR Chairman, the blocking of mobile phone SIMs and disconnection of utility services for non-filers will commence in January 2024. The FBR aims to add an additional 1.5 million new filers into the tax net as part of ongoing efforts to broaden the tax base. The board has already surpassed its revenue target by Rs31 billion for the period of July to December 2023, and is expected to cross the figure of Rs975 billion during December 2023 alone. The FBR also revealed that the share of direct taxes in total tax collection stood at 60 per cent in December 2023, indicating less reliance on indirect taxes.