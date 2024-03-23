February 2024 Sees Spike in Food Prices Across Nigeria, NBS Reports

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed a notable increase in food prices in Nigeria for February 2024, marking a significant surge in the cost of living for residents. Essential food items such as beef, rice, beans, onion, garri, yam, and bread have seen sharp price hikes, according to the NBS's latest Selected Food Prices Watch report.

Unprecedented Price Hikes

Detailing the steep rise, the report outlines how the average price of 1kg of boneless beef jumped by 49.41% from February 2023 to February 2024, alongside a 134.81% year-on-year increase in the price of 1kg of local rice. Beans, onions, garri, yam, and bread all followed suit with significant price increases, underscoring the financial strain on households. These hikes are attributed to various factors, including high energy costs and exchange rate fluctuations.

Regional Price Variations

The NBS report further breaks down the price increases by state, noting the highest and lowest average prices across different food items. For instance, Abia recorded the highest average price for 1kg of boneless beef, while the highest average price for 1kg of local rice was seen in Niger. The report also provides a zonal analysis, highlighting the South-East and South-West as regions with notably higher food prices.

Strained Households and Policy Responses

These price hikes have led to widespread concern among citizens, with calls for policy interventions to address inflation and ensure food security. The Central Bank of Nigeria's efforts to adjust monetary policy in response to the inflation surge have been a key point of discussion among experts, who warn of the potential for increased poverty levels and further erosion of purchasing power if the trend continues.

This development poses significant challenges for Nigeria's economy, impacting not only the affordability of food but also the overall cost of living. As households and policymakers grapple with these rising costs, the implications for social and economic stability remain a critical concern for the nation's future.