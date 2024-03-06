FE International Welcomes Chris Mayo as Advisory Board Chair to Boost Tech M&A Efforts

NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 — In a strategic move to bolster its influence within the technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) space, FE International has announced the appointment of corporate finance and capital markets veteran Chris Mayo as the Chair of its newly established Advisory Board. This appointment marks a significant step for FE International, aiming to expand its network and enhance its service offerings to clients in the tech sector.

Strategic Appointment to Drive Growth

Chris Mayo brings to the table over 25 years of corporate finance experience, with a rich history of working at prestigious financial institutions such as Barclays, Salomon Smith Barney, Citi, and Schroders, both in New York and London. His track record includes the execution of more than 130 transactions across IPOs, listings, financings, and M&A in the U.S. and Europe, with a cumulative value exceeding $100 billion. Currently serving as Head of Primary Markets, Americas at the London Stock Exchange Group, Mayo has successfully guided nearly a hundred companies from the Americas onto London's markets. His deep expertise in capital raising, liquidity, and exits, especially in the small and micro-cap space, spans multiple geographies, sectors, and both public and private financing/exit strategies.

Enhancing FE International's Market Position

"I am excited to work closely with the team, build out the new Advisory Board in my role as Chair and contribute to the firm's success in facilitating M&A transactions within the technology sector," stated Chris Mayo. FE International, with over $50B in lifetime acquisitions across more than 1500 transactions in the last decade, has established itself as a leader in the industry. Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, expressed his enthusiasm about Chris's appointment, highlighting his extensive corporate finance experience and deep understanding of the technology sector as invaluable assets. The firm looks forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to expand its services and support its clients in achieving their strategic goals, potentially connecting them with a global network of 80,000 pre-qualified tech investors.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is renowned for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors and its comprehensive services in exit planning, valuation, accounting, and legal support. Serving clients worldwide, FE International operates with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, London, Mumbai, and Warsaw. Recognized as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times for consecutive years and a five-time Inc. 5000 company, FE International continues to solidify its position as a leader in the M&A advisory space for technology businesses.

This pivotal appointment heralds a new chapter for FE International, poised to enhance its strategic positioning and operational capabilities within the technology sector's M&A landscape. With Chris Mayo at the helm of the Advisory Board, the firm is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of technology transactions, fostering growth and success for its clients and stakeholders alike.