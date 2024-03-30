FCT's 5% Tax on Private Schools Sparks Outrage, Threatens Closure: NAPPS Appeals

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has voiced strong opposition against the newly imposed 5% annual tax on private schools, warning that this financial burden could potentially lead to the shutdown of many educational institutions. This concern was raised following the announcement of the tax measure by the FCT Education Secretariat in January, which has since met with resistance from school owners.

Immediate Backlash and Unanswered Pleas

The FCT Education Secretariat's decision to levy a 5% tax on private schools based on tuition fees and student enrollment numbers has stirred significant unrest among school proprietors. Despite attempts by NAPPS to engage with the authorities and seek a reversal of this policy, their grievances have largely been ignored. FCT Chairperson of NAPPS, Mrs. Rukayat Agboola, expressed frustration over the lack of dialogue and the potential repercussions on both school operations and parental financial commitments.

Call for Support, Not Taxation

Agboola emphasized that the government's role should be to support, not further burden, private educational institutions, especially those serving underprivileged communities. She highlighted the essential contributions of private schools in rural areas, which often provide not only education but also basic amenities and scholarships for indigent children. The association argues for redirection of funds allocated in the education budget to aid private schools, suggesting assistance could come in forms other than cash, such as donations of textbooks, teaching materials, and improvement of facilities.

Rising Concerns and Potential Consequences

The imposition of the 5% tax raises concerns about the increasing financial strain on parents and the viability of low-fee charging schools, which are already struggling to maintain operations. If the tax is enforced without reconsideration, it could lead to the closure of numerous private schools, thereby limiting access to education for many children. NAPPS continues to resist the tax imposition, calling on the FCT Administration to reconsider its decision and prioritize the provision of adequate support to private schools.

This situation underscores the delicate balance between governmental revenue generation and the sustenance of educational services. The outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for how educational policies and financial responsibilities are managed in the future, highlighting the need for a collaborative approach to ensure the welfare of all stakeholders in the education sector.