FCA Unveils Reforms to Boost UK's Equity Secondary Markets

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled a series of reformative measures designed to stimulate competition and growth in the UK's equity secondary markets. This move is part of the Wholesale Market Review, a joint initiative with the UK government to align regulations with the evolving needs of the UK markets.

Reducing Trading Costs and Enhancing Liquidity

At the heart of these reforms is a strategy to reduce trading costs, thereby decreasing market impact and enhancing liquidity. The FCA intends to achieve this by simplifying transaction reporting for trades executed over the counter across all financial instruments. This is expected to streamline operations and alleviate administrative burdens for market participants.

Increasing Post-Trade Transparency

Another significant aspect of the reform is the effort towards increasing post-trade transparency for equities. The FCA believes that this will foster an environment of trust and confidence in the market, which is crucial for its efficient functioning. Concurrently, the FCA is also planning to lift restrictions on trading venues, allowing UK trading venues to use prices from international trading platforms.

As part of its broader reform strategy, the FCA has appointed Daniel Godfrey as chair and Julia Dreblow as vice-chair of a new working group. This group is aimed at building capability in sustainable finance across the financial advice sector. The FCA's mission is to support the industry in advising consumers on products that make sustainability claims, ensuring that the sector is ready to deliver good practice by the second half of 2024.