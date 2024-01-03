FCA Confirms Continuation of Ancillary Activities Exemption for 2024-2025

In a recent update, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed the continuation of the ancillary activities exemption (AAE) for commodity derivatives for the period of 2024-2025. The AAE allows firms engaged in investment services and activities related to commodity derivatives and emission allowances to operate without FCA authorization, provided these activities are ancillary to their main business.

The Regulatory Landscape

To qualify for the AAE, firms must pass the market share test as stipulated by the UK MiFID RTS 20. Post-Brexit, UK firms have faced challenges in obtaining the necessary data for this test, as the European Securities and Markets Authority no longer provides it. Nonetheless, the FCA’s January 2023 update outlined conditions under which firms could continue to use the AAE for 2023-2024.

Impact of HM Treasury’s Decision

This approach will remain in effect following the HM Treasury’s decision to delay changes to the ancillary activities test until January 2025. As a result, firms that qualified for the exemption for 2022-2023 based on market data from 2018-2020 can maintain their status. They also have the option to consider their trading activity over the past three years (2021-2023) when applying for the AAE.

Future Reforms and Adjustments

The FCA has released its December 2023 consultation paper (CP23/27), which further details reforms to the commodity derivatives regulatory framework. This critical document is set to guide the future of the exemption and the market at large. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, firms will need to stay informed and adaptable to maintain compliance and navigate the shifting regulatory terrain.