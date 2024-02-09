FC Funding LLC Upholds Transparency: Compliance with Rule 15Ga-1 Confirmed

In a significant move aimed at bolstering transparency, FC Funding LLC has filed a report confirming its compliance with Rule 15Ga-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The rule mandates securitizers to disclose certain information related to asset-backed securities transactions.

Unraveling the Intricacies of Compliance

The filing, dated February 9, 2024, meticulously outlines the steps taken by FC Funding LLC to identify and classify transactions that fall under Rule 15Ga-1 as 'Covered Transactions.' This classification is a crucial part of the compliance process, ensuring that all relevant asset-backed securities transactions are accounted for and subjected to the necessary disclosure requirements.

As part of its commitment to transparency, the entity has also reviewed its records for any demands to repurchase or replace assets in these transactions due to breaches of representations or warranties. Referred to as 'Reportable Information,' such demands play a vital role in maintaining the integrity of the asset-backed securities market.

Identifying Demand Entities: A Key Component of Compliance

A critical aspect of FC Funding LLC's compliance efforts involves identifying 'Demand Entities.' These are parties contractually obligated to enforce repurchase obligations related to the representations or warranties. By identifying these entities, FC Funding LLC can ensure that all Reportable Information is appropriately disclosed.

Notably, the filing entity has also ensured that these Demand Entities either provide or are required to provide all Reportable Information they possess. This proactive approach minimizes the risk of non-compliance and reinforces the entity's commitment to transparency.

A Balanced Approach: Compliance without Unreasonable Effort or Expense

Recognizing that compliance efforts should not impose undue burdens, FC Funding LLC has taken steps to meet the requirements of Rule 15Ga-1 without incurring unreasonable effort or expense. This balanced approach underscores the entity's dedication to both regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

In line with this commitment, FC Funding LLC has filed Form ABS-15G for all asset-backed securities it sponsored and which were outstanding during the reporting period in the auto loan asset class. This filing further demonstrates the entity's diligence in adhering to the disclosure requirements under Rule 15Ga-1.

The report, signed by authorized representatives, provides comprehensive details about the securitizer, contact information, and the steps taken to ensure compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As the world grapples with increasingly complex financial regulations, FC Funding LLC's compliance efforts serve as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in the asset-backed securities market. By taking a proactive and balanced approach to compliance, the entity is not only meeting its regulatory obligations but also contributing to a more robust and trustworthy financial ecosystem.