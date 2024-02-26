Farmers Trust Co. Marks a Year of Unprecedented Growth with Expansion into Pennsylvania

Imagine a financial advisory firm that not only talks the talk but walks the walk in terms of local operation and community involvement. This year, Farmers Trust Co., a name synonymous with growth and prosperity in the banking sector, has done just that. With its strategic expansion into Pennsylvania and the extension of its presence in northeastern Ohio, the company has set the stage for what its president, David Dastoli, describes as a promising 2024. This bold move follows the merger between Farmers National Bank of Canfield and Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, a strategic decision that facilitated the company's entry into the western Pennsylvania market. Additionally, Farmers Trust opened a new office nestled between Cleveland and Akron, aiming to tap into the Cleveland market's potential. Now, with six offices sprawled across Boardman, Howland, Canton, Hudson, Wooster, and Aspinwall, Pennsylvania, Farmers Trust Co. is not just expanding its geographical footprint but also solidifying its commitment to local and personalized financial services.

A Year of Record Growth

2023 has been a hallmark year for Farmers Trust Co., marked by unprecedented expansion and organic growth. The merger that paved the way for its Pennsylvania debut is not just a testament to strategic planning but also a reflection of the company's growing influence in the financial sector. By establishing a new office to serve the Cleveland area, Farmers Trust is leveraging its unique position as an independent financial advisory firm. This independence means the company operates without the burden of internal proprietary products or conflicts of interest, offering a suite of services that includes estate planning, investment management, trust administration, retirement services, and tax departments. The decision to focus on local delivery of administrative and investment services has been a significant driver behind the company's strong organic growth, culminating in a record-setting year.

Community First: The Farmers Charitable Foundation

But Farmers Trust Co.'s story is about more than just expansion and financial services; it's about a deep-rooted commitment to community involvement. Through the Farmers Charitable Foundation, the company annually distributes nearly $7 million to support nonprofit organizations in the Mahoning Valley. This dedication extends to administering donor-advised funds, aligning charitable assets with clients' philanthropic intents. It's a powerful narrative of a company that prioritizes not just growth and prosperity but also the well-being and development of the communities it serves. This blend of business acumen and community spirit sets Farmers Trust apart in the competitive world of financial advisory services.

Looking Ahead: Optimism for 2024

As we stand on the threshold of 2024, Farmers Trust Co. looks to the future with optimism. President David Dastoli's positive outlook is not unfounded; it is built on a year of strategic decisions, record growth, and an unwavering commitment to community involvement. The expansion into Pennsylvania and the strengthening of the company's presence in northeastern Ohio are just the beginning. With a clear strategy and a focus on local operation, Farmers Trust is poised for continued growth and success. The company's journey is a testament to the power of combining strategic business moves with a strong sense of community responsibility. As Farmers Trust Co. continues to expand its footprint, it remains dedicated to providing unparalleled financial services and making a lasting impact in the communities it serves.