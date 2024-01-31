Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Decreased Net Income for 2023

Year 2023 ended on a somber note for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank, as it recorded a decrease in net income. The figures stood at $6,418,337, or $2.08 per common share, marking a significant drop from $8,090,127, or $2.66 per share, recorded in 2022.

Key Financial Highlights

The return on average equity and assets, two key financial indicators, also reflected a similar downward trend. There was a decline in the company's net interest income primarily due to a reduced taxable equivalent net yield on average net interest-earning assets. The hike in Federal Reserve rates also led to an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, further contributing to the decline.

However, all was not gloomy. This decline was partly offset by growth in average interest-earning assets and an uptick in the taxable equivalent net yield on total average interest-earning assets. The company also deployed interest rate swaps and purchased mortgage-backed securities to mitigate the impact of rising interest expenses. A recovery of credit losses was observed, contrasting with the provision expense recorded in the previous year. This recovery was influenced by the reimbursement from loans charged off over a decade ago.

Noninterest Income and Expenses

Noninterest income, another significant component of the company's revenue, took a hit primarily due to a decrease in gains from insurance proceeds, mortgage banking revenue, and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. On a brighter note, noninterest expenses dropped slightly, largely due to a decrease in other real estate owned expenses and salaries and benefits.

Effective Tax Rate and Assets

The company's effective tax rate edged up marginally due to a lower amount of nontaxable income. On the assets front, the company saw an increase in total assets, loans, investments in debt securities, and deposits by the end of 2023. In spite of an unrealized loss in its Available for Sale (AFS) investment portfolio due to interest rate surges, the company reported a higher book value per share.

In addition, the company has made use of the Federal Reserve Bank's Bank Term Funding Program, ensuring a robust liquidity position. President and CEO Gary A. Harris, while acknowledging the challenges posed by the high-interest environment, remains optimistic about the company's loan portfolio and liquidity.