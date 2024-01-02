Fantom (FTM): A Possible Turnaround on the Cards?

In the fluctuating world of cryptocurrencies, the once-prominent Fantom (FTM), has seen its fortunes wane, falling from its erstwhile position within the top 50 by market cap. Its trading volume now hovers around a modest $200 million. Yet, recent data offers a glimmer of hope, hinting that the tide may be turning for FTM, as an increasing number of investors are beginning to accumulate the token.

Trading Volume and Investor Interest: A Dichotomy

While the trading volume on exchanges has seen a downturn, the number of investors has shown a notable surge. Currently, Fantom trades at $0.5014, with a market cap of $1.4 billion, marking a slight uptick. Analyst Ali Martinez has spotlighted a buy signal for FTM, grounded in the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator. He posits that if the token can maintain its position above the $0.45 mark, it could ascend towards $0.55.

FTM’s Performance in the Market

Even amidst a dwindling trading volume compared to its peers, FTM has managed to score a 55% gain since December 2nd. Data from Santiment presents a compelling picture of growing net demand for FTM. A decreasing volume of FTM on exchanges coupled with a rise in tokens held in private wallets suggests a shift towards long-term holding intentions by investors. This price rally is primarily propelled by retail investors as whale transactions have seen a dip.

Forecasting Fantom’s Future

Analyst Ijaz Awan echoes the sentiment of a potential upswing, stating that for the rally to sustain, FTM needs to break past the $0.56 peak it achieved on December 26. He further projects a potential medium-term price target of $2.20 for FTM, which would represent a colossal 400% surge from its current price.

As a highly scalable decentralized project and independent blockchain network, Fantom is often viewed as an alternative to the Ethereum network. The network’s native token, FTM, serves three main functions: paying network fees, staking to become validators, and governance on the blockchain. Fantom has a maximum supply of 3.175 billion FTM, with a current circulating supply of 2,545,006,273 tokens. FTM is available for trade on Binance in exchange for other cryptocurrencies.