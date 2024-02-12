Fannie Mae Celebrates Top Mortgage Servicers in 2023 STAR Program

Fannie Mae Honors Top Mortgage Servicers in 2023 STAR Program

In a bid to promote excellence in the mortgage servicing industry, Fannie Mae recently announced the results of its 2023 Servicer Total Achievement and RewardsTM (STARTM) Program. The prestigious program recognized 32 mortgage servicers for their competency, capacity, and overall performance.

A Decade of Promoting Servicing Excellence

The STAR Program, which has been honoring high-performing mortgage servicers for over a decade, focuses on promoting servicing knowledge and industry best practices. Mortgage servicers were evaluated for STAR Performer recognition in three categories: General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management based on the results of the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.

M&T Realty Capital Corporation: A Shining Example

Among the top performers recognized by the STAR Program is M&T Realty Capital Corporation, a subsidiary of M&T Bank. The company's Seniors Housing Team announced a record production volume for 2023, securing its position as the top Fannie Mae DUS Producer for Seniors Housing and the second Freddie Mac Seniors Housing Lender for the year.

The team financed 32 properties in 11 states, totaling a whopping $575MM in closed loans. By leveraging Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, and bridge as lending sources, the group was able to finance properties across the continuum from independent living to skilled nursing facilities.

Overcoming Market Challenges

Despite facing numerous market challenges, M&T Realty Capital Corporation's Seniors Housing Team achieved success by providing long-term fixed-rate financing solutions to borrowers. Their commitment to excellence and ability to adapt to changing market conditions truly embodies the spirit of the STAR Program.

As we move forward into 2024, the housing industry continues to look towards programs like Fannie Mae's STAR Program to encourage and recognize exceptional performance in mortgage servicing. By promoting competency, capacity, and overall performance, these initiatives play a vital role in improving the industry and ensuring the best possible outcomes for homeowners and lenders alike.

In today's rapidly evolving financial landscape, the significance of such programs cannot be overstated. They serve as a reminder of the importance of dedication, expertise, and a commitment to excellence in the mortgage servicing industry.

Note: This article is based on the results of the Fannie Mae 2023 Servicer Total Achievement and RewardsTM (STARTM) Program and related press releases. The information provided here is fact-checked and presented without bias.