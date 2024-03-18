FAFSA Overhaul Issues: Parents Struggle, Glitches Persist as College Deadlines Near

Amid the 2024 college application season, parents and students face significant hurdles due to an overhauled Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process. Alma Rodriguez, among many, struggles with glitches and delays, jeopardizing her son's college future. This year's FAFSA reform, aimed at simplification, has instead led to widespread confusion and stress, with a notable lag in submissions compared to last year.

Streamlining FAFSA: Intentions vs. Reality

The U.S. Department of Education's intent to streamline the FAFSA process by integrating IRS data has backfired, prompting an array of technical issues since its launch on December 30. Despite efforts to make the application more user-friendly, families like Rodriguez's find themselves entangled in a web of glitches, delayed responses, and uncertainty. The situation is particularly dire for non-Social Security number holders, who initially couldn't even start their applications. Although some fixes have been implemented, the effectiveness varies, leaving many in limbo.

Impact on College Enrollment and Financial Aid

The snarled FAFSA process has real consequences for students' educational futures. With a 35% drop in submissions, students face delays in receiving financial aid packages, crucial for making informed college decisions. Institutions like Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Florida State University (FSU) report significant impacts, as the delays hinder students' ability to secure necessary funds. The Department of Education acknowledges the issues and promises remedies, but for families facing imminent deadlines, the fixes may come too late.