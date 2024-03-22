FAAC Disburses N1.2trn to FG, States, LGs in February 2024 Amid Economic Strategies

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has once again played its crucial role in the economic fabric of Nigeria by disbursing a staggering N1.152 trillion to the three tiers of government for February 2024. This significant financial movement, steered by Minister of Finance Olawale Edun, underscores the government's unwavering commitment to fuel development and support governmental responsibilities across the federation.

Breakdown of the Allocation

In a detailed communique, the FAAC revealed the components of the February allocation: Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and Exchange Difference revenue. The Federal Government bagged N352.40 billion, states received N366.95 billion, local government areas were allocated N267.15 billion, and oil-producing states enjoyed N166.24 billion as derivation. Notably, N66.45 billion was earmarked for the cost of collection, with N856.93 billion allocated for transfer intervention and refunds. Additionally, a prudent move saw N250 billion saved for future exigencies.

Revenue Increase and Economic Implications

February 2024 witnessed a welcome increase in VAT revenue to N460.48 billion, up from the previous month's N420.73 billion, indicating a robust N39.75 billion surge. This uptick is a positive signal amidst the global economic uncertainties, showcasing the resilience and potential growth trajectory of Nigeria's economy. The FAAC's meticulous allocation strategy, highlighted by this revenue increase, is a testament to the government's adept handling of the nation's fiscal resources.

Strategic Economic Measures and Future Outlook

In light of these allocations, Minister Olawale Edun emphasized the government's strategic economic measures aimed at fostering rapid and sustained economic growth. The introduction of a direct payment intervention program for the nation's poorest and vulnerable, coupled with efforts to enhance forex trading, reflects a comprehensive approach to tackling economic challenges. As Nigeria continues to navigate through complex economic landscapes, the FAAC's role and the government's strategic initiatives remain pivotal in steering the country towards prosperity.