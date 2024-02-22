F G Annuities & Life Triumphs in 2023: A Year of Record Sales and Strategic Expansion

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, F G Annuities & Life, recently liberated from its parent company FNF and stepping into the limelight of the New York Stock Exchange, has etched its success story in the annals of the financial world. At the heart of this narrative are CEO Chris Blunt and CFO Wendy Young, whose strategic foresight and unwavering dedication have propelled the company to unprecedented heights in 2023. The year was marked not just by record-breaking sales but by a series of calculated moves that have set the stage for a future as promising as its immediate past.

Breaking Records and Setting Benchmarks

When numbers tell a story, they seldom whisper. F G's tale of 2023 roars with a record gross sales figure of $13.2 billion, a testament to the strength of its diversified multi-channel distribution platform. This 17% year-over-year growth is not just a number but a narrative of resilience, innovation, and astute market understanding. The net sales, touching the $9.2 billion mark, reflect sustainable asset growth across its retail and pension risk transfer businesses. This financial crescendo is further amplified by the assets under management swelling to $49.5 billion, up 14% from the year prior.

Yet, the melody of success is composed of more than just sales figures and asset growth. It's in the harmonious performance of the in-force book and the strategic cadence of the investment portfolio management. F G has not only enhanced returns and improved credit quality but has also executed a dynamic portfolio allocation strategy, striking the right chord between risk and reward.

Strategic Expansion and Rating Upgrades

In the world of finance, stability and growth are the twin pillars of success. F G has fortified its foundation by strengthening its balance sheet and optimizing capital allocation, a move that has resonated with the rating agencies, resulting in two rating upgrades. The launch of a new share repurchase program is not merely an indicator of financial health but a signal of confidence to the market and its investors.

The strategic expansion through the acquisition of a majority stake in a life and annuity products wholesaler is a bold step towards diversifying and controlling its distribution strategy. This not only amplifies its market presence but also enhances its capability to meet customer needs more effectively, ensuring that F G remains at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for 2024

As F G stands on the cusp of 2024, it's not just looking back at a year of achievements but forward to a horizon brimming with opportunities. With adjusted net earnings of $539 million and an adjusted return on assets of 117 basis points, coupled with an adjusted return on equity exceeding 10%, the financial metrics speak volumes of its robust health and strategic acumen.

The journey through 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable, but for F G, it's the stepping stone for the milestones it envisions for 2024 and beyond. The focus remains on continued growth and the diversification of earnings, ensuring that the success story penned in 2023 is but the first chapter of an epic saga of financial excellence and innovation.