Exposed: Indian Banks Illegally Fund Govt Schemes, Forge Customer Consent

An investigation by Article-14.com has unveiled a concerning trend among major Indian banks, including SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and UCO Bank, where funds are being illicitly withdrawn from customer accounts to support the Modi government's flagship schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). Furthermore, these institutions are reportedly attempting to create retroactive consent forms to legitimize their actions.

Unauthorized Withdrawals and Fabricated Consents

Many account holders have discovered unauthorized debits from their accounts, funding schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana without their permission. Bank employees, under the pressure of meeting governmental targets, have gone as far as fabricating customer data and enrolling clients in these insurance schemes surreptitiously. This malpractice has led to unauthorized premium payments, leaving customers bewildered and financially compromised.

Government and Bank Accountability

A separate study by a government think tank focusing on the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) revealed that a significant portion of the accounts were opened without the approval of the individuals involved. This study, which surveyed 2,461 respondents in the Prayagraj division of Uttar Pradesh, found that 32% of subscribers dropped out because their accounts were opened without permission, showcasing a glaring oversight in both bank and governmental operations concerning these schemes.

Public Outcry and Demand for Transparency

The revelations from these investigations have sparked public outrage and a demand for greater transparency and accountability from both the banks involved and the government. Customers affected by these unauthorized transactions are calling for immediate rectification and safeguards to prevent such occurrences in the future. The broader implications of these practices, including the erosion of public trust in financial institutions and the potential for widespread financial harm to unsuspecting citizens, are now under intense scrutiny.

The discovery of these unauthorized transactions and the subsequent attempt to cover them up with retroactive consent forms highlight a disturbing trend of ethical lapses within India's banking sector. As the public's demand for accountability grows louder, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ethical banking practices and the need for stringent oversight to protect consumers' financial interests.