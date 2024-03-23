Exploring Megaprojects to Financial Theories: Top 9 Must-Read Books of 2023

From uncovering the tales of the world's greatest con artists to presenting new economic theories, this year's selection of books offers a broad spectrum of knowledge and insight. Among the highlights are "Anansi’s Gold" by Yepoka Yeebo, which dives into the story of Ghana's infamous con artist, John Ackah Blay-Miezah, and "The Fiscal Theory of the Price Level" by John Cochrane, exploring the impact of government debt on prices. These books, along with seven others, have been identified as essential readings for 2023, providing valuable perspectives on economics, technology, management, and finance.