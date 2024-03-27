Experts Call for Enhanced Data Privacy in Nigeria's Payment Ecosystem Amid AI Growth

The rapid evolution of digital payment systems, amplified by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), has brought to the forefront the critical need for stringent data privacy measures. This concern was the focal point at the Payments Forum Nigeria, where industry experts, including Festus Amede, Chairman of the Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigerian Financial Institutions (CCISONFI), and representatives from leading payment processor Moniepoint, convened to deliberate on the future of secure transactions.

Emerging Threats and the AI Influence

During his keynote presentation, Amede explored the intricate balance between user convenience and security in the payment sector. He emphasized the importance of data minimization principles, user consent, and control as pivotal elements in safeguarding privacy. The rise of AI technologies presents both opportunities and challenges, with the potential to enhance payment security through advanced authentication methods while also introducing new vulnerabilities.

Strengthening Trust and Security

To counter these emerging threats, Amede urged payment industry stakeholders to prioritize consumer education on secure online payment practices and the recognition of phishing attempts. He highlighted the necessity of regular security audits, employee training, and collaboration with security experts as best practices. Similarly, Moniepoint's evolution into a prominent payment processor was showcased, underscoring the company's commitment to providing flexible and secure payment options to businesses across various sectors.

Regulatory Measures and Compliance

The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) recent directives, including the mandate for banks to increase their capital base and the probe into alleged forex racketeering, reflect the regulatory body's efforts to fortify the financial ecosystem against risks. Additionally, the CBN's Guidelines for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) aim to regulate entities involved in virtual assets, ensuring a structured approach to the security and integrity of financial transactions.

As Nigeria's payment ecosystem continues to evolve, the collaborative efforts of regulators, industry experts, and stakeholders will be paramount in navigating the complexities of privacy and security in the AI era. The discussions and insights from the Payments Forum Nigeria underscore the ongoing commitment to building a resilient, transparent, and secure payment infrastructure that can adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies.