Expert Reveals Why Nigerian Cooking Gas Prices Remain High Despite Government Efforts

The Nigerian Federal Government intensified its efforts to mitigate the skyrocketing cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), or cooking gas, by engaging key stakeholders in the petroleum sector. Despite these initiatives, an industry expert has offered insights into the continuing high prices, revealing a labyrinth of challenges impacting the LPG market. While these revelations underscore the government's proactive strategies, they also hint at the lingering inefficiencies that prevent the benefits of these efforts from reaching consumers.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Financial Hurdles

In a consultative meeting in Abuja, a broad range of industry players convened to discuss the burning issue. The discussion highlighted a significant financial barrier obstructing gas producers: outstanding payments amounting to 1.3 billion. This financial hurdle has throttled potential investments within the gas industry, underscoring the urgency to foster a more favorable investment climate in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

Government's Strategic Interventions

Advertisment

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Gas reiterated the government's commitment to significantly lower the price of LPG, outlining strategic measures to bolster the domestic gas sector and alleviate consumers' financial burden. Furthermore, the Nigerian Association of Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) accused LPG terminal operators of triggering the country's high cooking gas cost.

Realizing the Gas Potential

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) projected a substantial surge in domestic natural gas demand, highlighting the need for key gas development projects. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) echoed this sentiment, predicting that gas would be the only fossil fuel to increase its market share until 2050, with Africa expected to double its gas production within two decades.

Advertisment

Challenges and Solutions

Despite these optimistic projections, challenges persist, particularly concerning the pricing of gas. The current Domestic Supply Obligation (DSO) procedure, which imposes arbitrary pricing on gas without considering its market viability, has been a deterrent to gas producers investing in necessary infrastructure. Operators are advocating for a system that catalyzes private sector investment and a market-led pricing approach. The lack of investment in Nigeria's natural gas development is largely attributed to the debts owed to International Oil Companies, once again highlighting the need to address financial impediments.

In the face of these challenges, the discussions within the petroleum and gas sectors underscore the need for holistic strategies to tackle pricing, financial hurdles, infrastructure development, and domestic utilization of natural gas. These insights remind us of the complex and multifaceted nature of the challenges facing the LPG and natural gas markets. They also emphasize the necessity for collaborative efforts between the government, industry players, and regulatory bodies to create a conducive investment climate and drive sustainable development in the gas sector.