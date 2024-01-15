Expert Proposes Systemically Important Stocks Classification to Stabilize Nigerian Market

In a move to stabilize the Nigerian stock market, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, a capital market expert at Nasarawa State University, has proposed the categorization of banking stocks as Systemically Important Stocks (SIS). This recommendation aims to control speculative trading and reduce volatility in banking stock prices, contributing to the overall stability of the market.

Regulating Speculative Trading

Uwaleke’s recommendation is to implement a narrower daily price limit of 5% for banking stocks, while maintaining a 10% limit for other stocks. The proposal stems from the observation of similar practices in other markets, such as the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China, which has successfully used differentiated price limits to reduce market volatility. By categorizing banking stocks as Systemically Important Stocks, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) could potentially protect the market from drastic price swings, particularly in the banking sector.

Investor Strategy Amid Market Uncertainty

Alongside the proposal, Uwaleke has advised investors to adopt cautious investment strategies. These strategies include portfolio diversification, hedging, and maintaining a long-term perspective. This counsel is particularly timely, considering the potential impacts of exchange rate unification and unexpected downturns in the stock market for 2024. Yet, despite the potential risks, the Nigerian Exchange Limited has recently experienced double-digit year-to-date gains, with the financial services sector leading the bullish trend.

Caution Against Overvaluation

While the market shows positive signs, with banking stocks appreciating by 5.10%, Uwaleke expresses concern that the current surge in Nigerian stock prices may not align with the companies’ fundamentals. He warns investors against overvaluation due to the optimism surrounding banking sector recapitalization. In other words, while the banking sector is indeed experiencing growth, investors must exercise caution to prevent the overvaluation of stocks, which could lead to a market bubble.