Eximbank Cancels $358,000 Debt for Pham Huy Anh After Credit Card Procedure Error

In a surprising turn of events, Eximbank has decided to waive a colossal debt of $358,000 that had accumulated over 11 years due to a significant procedural misstep. This decision came after Pham Huy Anh, a customer from Quang Ninh province, found himself in a financial nightmare when his supposed credit card debt ballooned from an initial VND8.5 million to an overwhelming VND8.84 billion without ever receiving the credit card in question.

Miscommunication Leads to Debt Waiver

During a press briefing, Eximbank's Deputy CEO Nguyen Ho Hoang Vu shed light on the bank's standard procedure for managing overdue credit card debts. It involves a thorough review of the customer's debt records by a responsible employee, who must then propose a fair interest rate and fines for approval by a higher authority before any communication with the customer can commence. "However, in Pham Huy Anh's case, an employee neglected to adhere to this protocol," he admitted. This misstep led to an unprecedented decision by Eximbank to not pursue the staggering VND8.8 billion debt, marking a rare occurrence in the bank's history.

The Controversy Surrounding the Debt

Before this resolution, Eximbank had consistently claimed that the interest rates and fines applied to Anh’s debt were accurately calculated, asserting that they had engaged with him numerous times over the past 11 years. Yet, Anh had not presented a repayment plan. The bank's practice of applying compound interest—a common method among credit card issuers—came under scrutiny. Vo Minh Tuan, Director of the State Bank of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City branch, emphasized the importance of ensuring customers like Anh are fully informed about their debts and receive regular account updates.

Steps Toward Preventing Future Incidents

The State Bank of Vietnam has taken this incident as a cue to direct banks to audit their customer debts more rigorously, especially those who have ceased using their services, to prevent a recurrence of similar situations. Anh's ordeal began in 2013 when a bank employee offered to issue him debit and credit cards. He received the debit card but was informed he did not qualify for the credit card, which he never received. Yet, in 2017, Anh discovered the existence of this credit card when applying for a loan at another bank, finding a contract with a signature he claimed was not his. This revelation led to a refusal to acknowledge the debt.

This episode not only highlights the critical importance of strict adherence to procedural protocols by financial institutions but also underscores the need for transparent communication between banks and their customers. As Eximbank closes this chapter, the banking industry is reminded of the profound implications procedural lapses can have on individuals' lives and the paramount importance of thorough oversight to avert such occurrences in the future.