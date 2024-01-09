Executive Shakeup: McColl’s Retail Group Appoints New CFO, Other Companies Announce Key Changes

In a series of executive shakeups, McColl’s Retail Group PLC, a leading convenience store chain, has declared the appointment of Giles David as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from the ensuing week. Previously, David held the CFO position at the Casual Dining Group, responsible for managing brands including Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge, and Las Iguanas since 2017. He succeeds Robbie Bell, who has moved to the CFO role at Holland & Barrett Retail Ltd.

Board Expansion and Director Updates

Adding to the major executive reshuffling, McColl’s has elevated Chief Commercial Officer Richard Crampton to its board and has appointed Benedict Smith as a non-executive director, effective July 1. Smith brings with him an extensive background in finance, having worked with notable entities like Dennis Publishing Group and GAME Digital. In related updates, All Active Asset Capital Ltd has confirmed Rodger Sargent’s appointment as an executive director. Sargent’s appointment comes on the heels of a recent GBP1.2 million share placement by the company, receiving endorsements from major shareholders 192 Pte Ltd and Chris Akers. James Normand, the incumbent Chair, will shift to a non-executive role.

Other Significant Industry Moves

Elsewhere in the industry, Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC revealed the resignation of Christopher Livesey from his non-executive director role, attributed to increased time commitments outside the company. In a similar vein, industrial holding company, Thalassa Holdings Ltd, has onboarded Martyn Porter, a former HSBC executive with 25 years of service, including as CEO of HSBC Private Bank and Asset Management, as a non-executive director. Challenger Acquisitions Ltd has announced the appointment of Jonathan Tidswell-Pretorius as a non-executive director. Tidswell-Pretorius, the founder of AIM-listed Angus Energy, has further extended financial support to Challenger with a USD50,000 unsecured convertible note due May 19, 2021.

Cellular Goods PLC Leadership Shift

In other significant corporate news, Cellular Goods PLC has announced the resignation of Darcy Taylor as Chairman and Interim CEO. The company has appointed Michael Edwards as Executive Director, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in technology companies and partnerships with various stock exchange-listed entities. The major reshuffle in the board composition of this London-listed company underscores important changes in its strategic leadership.