en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Executive Shakeup: McColl’s Retail Group Appoints New CFO, Other Companies Announce Key Changes

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Executive Shakeup: McColl’s Retail Group Appoints New CFO, Other Companies Announce Key Changes

In a series of executive shakeups, McColl’s Retail Group PLC, a leading convenience store chain, has declared the appointment of Giles David as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from the ensuing week. Previously, David held the CFO position at the Casual Dining Group, responsible for managing brands including Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge, and Las Iguanas since 2017. He succeeds Robbie Bell, who has moved to the CFO role at Holland & Barrett Retail Ltd.

Board Expansion and Director Updates

Adding to the major executive reshuffling, McColl’s has elevated Chief Commercial Officer Richard Crampton to its board and has appointed Benedict Smith as a non-executive director, effective July 1. Smith brings with him an extensive background in finance, having worked with notable entities like Dennis Publishing Group and GAME Digital. In related updates, All Active Asset Capital Ltd has confirmed Rodger Sargent’s appointment as an executive director. Sargent’s appointment comes on the heels of a recent GBP1.2 million share placement by the company, receiving endorsements from major shareholders 192 Pte Ltd and Chris Akers. James Normand, the incumbent Chair, will shift to a non-executive role.

Other Significant Industry Moves

Elsewhere in the industry, Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC revealed the resignation of Christopher Livesey from his non-executive director role, attributed to increased time commitments outside the company. In a similar vein, industrial holding company, Thalassa Holdings Ltd, has onboarded Martyn Porter, a former HSBC executive with 25 years of service, including as CEO of HSBC Private Bank and Asset Management, as a non-executive director. Challenger Acquisitions Ltd has announced the appointment of Jonathan Tidswell-Pretorius as a non-executive director. Tidswell-Pretorius, the founder of AIM-listed Angus Energy, has further extended financial support to Challenger with a USD50,000 unsecured convertible note due May 19, 2021.

Cellular Goods PLC Leadership Shift

In other significant corporate news, Cellular Goods PLC has announced the resignation of Darcy Taylor as Chairman and Interim CEO. The company has appointed Michael Edwards as Executive Director, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in technology companies and partnerships with various stock exchange-listed entities. The major reshuffle in the board composition of this London-listed company underscores important changes in its strategic leadership.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 mins ago
MrBeast Declines Proposal from Elon Musk: A Closer Look
Known for his audacious stunts and philanthropic adventures, YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, widely recognized as MrBeast, has recently made headlines yet again. This time, not for his extravagant giveaways or wild challenges, but for rejecting a proposal from none other than tech mogul Elon Musk. The Intersection of Influence and Business Both MrBeast and Musk
MrBeast Declines Proposal from Elon Musk: A Closer Look
NextEra Energy's Proposal to Revise Emergency Plan Raises Concerns
15 mins ago
NextEra Energy's Proposal to Revise Emergency Plan Raises Concerns
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
15 mins ago
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
Surge in Retail Sales Amidst Political Maneuverings and Corporate Deals: Today's News Highlights
8 mins ago
Surge in Retail Sales Amidst Political Maneuverings and Corporate Deals: Today's News Highlights
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Glimpse into the Future
10 mins ago
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Glimpse into the Future
Restaurants Battle Rising Costs and Lingering Patrons in Post-Pandemic Recovery
11 mins ago
Restaurants Battle Rising Costs and Lingering Patrons in Post-Pandemic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
12 seconds
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
33 seconds
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
44 seconds
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
1 min
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
2 mins
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
2 mins
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
2 mins
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
2 mins
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
18 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app