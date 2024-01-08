en English
Asia

Executive Personnel Changes Sweep Asia’s Real Estate and Finance Sectors

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Executive Personnel Changes Sweep Asia's Real Estate and Finance Sectors

Asia’s real estate and finance sectors are witnessing a series of significant executive personnel changes, revealing a dynamic and evolving landscape. On the heels of the New Year, several major companies across China and Asia have announced appointments and promotions that promise to infuse new energy and direction.

A New Wave of Leadership at H World Hotels

China’s largest hotel operator, H World Hotels, has appointed Zou Jun as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective from January 2. Zou Jun, an insider who has served as an executive vice president since 2022, steps into the shoes of Jihong He. He, in a strategic move, transitions into the role of Chief Strategy Officer, ensuring continuity while heralding a fresh perspective.

CITIC Limited Welcomes Li Zimin Onboard

Meanwhile, CITIC Limited, a major investment conglomerate, has enriched its board with the addition of non-executive director Li Zimin, effective from December 29. Li, with his dual role as an executive director and president at China Huarong Asset Management, brings a wealth of experience and insight to the table.

IGIS Asset Management’s 2024 Plan

In Korea, IGIS Asset Management has named Tae-seok Oh as the head of its infrastructure division, encompassing its 2024 management plan. Oh, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience, is expected to steer the division with his extensive knowledge and expertise.

Other Major Moves

Beyond, several other professionals are charting new paths. Aditya Sikri joined Xander Advisors India as a partner after more than six years at Indospace. Disheng Lin was promoted to managing director at PJT Partners’ Park Hill Group in Hong Kong. Martin Rong transitioned to a principal role at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in Singapore, focusing on internal real estate investment functions. Jason Chan was promoted to executive director at MSCI in Singapore, leading the firm’s real assets business for Asia, excluding China. Lastly, Yuzhang (Jackson) Pan moved to the Neom Investment Office in the Riyadh area after working with GLP Capital Partners in Shanghai.

These shifts underscore the dynamism inherent in Asia’s real estate and finance sectors. As professionals move to new opportunities and take on fresh challenges, the landscape continues to evolve, promising exciting developments in the future.

Asia Finance
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

