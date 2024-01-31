Exco Technologies Limited Reports Impressive Q1 2024 Earnings and Positive Long-term Outlook

Exco Technologies Limited (TSX: XTC), a renowned name in the field of automotive, casting, and extrusion, recently revealed its first quarter earnings for the period ending December 31, 2023. The data brings to light a consolidated sales rise from $139.1 million in the previous year to a robust $156.7 million, marking an impressive 13% increase. The quarter's net income also took a leap by 25% and landed at $5.6 million, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed from $0.12 to $0.15. EBITDA figures painted a similar growth story, surging to $18.1 million from $15.2 million in the previous year.

Segment-wise Performance and Dividend Declaration

The Automotive Solutions segment reported an 18% surge in sales. This was mainly attributed to the launch of new programs and an escalation in vehicle production volumes, with negligible repercussions from foreign exchange rate fluctuations and the UAW strike action. The Casting and Extrusion segment saw a 7% sales increase, fueled by heightened demand for extrusion tooling for automotive and sustainable energy markets. However, the growth was somewhat offset by the building and construction market. This segment also witnessed a commendable 88% rise in pretax profit, backed by an advantageous product mix and efficient operations.

On the dividends front, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per common share. This will be payable on March 28, 2024, to shareholders who are on record as of March 14, 2024.

Net Debt and Future Projections

As the first quarter wrapped up, the company's net debt stood at $99.7 million. Anticipated growth initiatives have led to a revision in the annual EPS target, which is now revised from $1.90 to $1.50. This is mainly a reflection of increased capital expenditures and rising interest rates. The projected capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 are pegged at $48 million.

Despite the revision in EPS target, Exco's long-term outlook continues to be positive. The company anticipates continued growth in revenue and EBITDA. There is also potential for increased vehicle production and sales opportunities as supply chains return to normalcy.