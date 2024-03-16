Ex-PM Keating Influences Rejection of Brookfield's $20 Billion Bid for Origin Energy

Secret Treasury documents have surfaced, revealing that former Prime Minister Paul Keating played a pivotal role in persuading Treasurer Jim Chalmers to dismiss Brookfield's $20 billion acquisition proposal for Origin Energy. Labeling the deal a 'scam,' Keating's intervention underscored the national interest and the strategic importance of Origin in Australia's energy landscape. This move, supported by major shareholders including AustralianSuper, effectively blocked the transaction, marking a significant moment in the country's approach to foreign investment and energy transition.

Advertisment

Keating's Advocacy and National Interest

On November 29, Paul Keating communicated with Treasurer Jim Chalmers, cautioning against Brookfield's attempt to take over Origin Energy. Keating criticized the proposal as an exploitative scheme by the Canadian firm to divert Australian renewable energy profits overseas. He drew parallels with past foreign investment rejections, urging the application of national interest considerations through the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB). Keating's stance was not just a matter of economic policy but a reflection of his vision for Australia's superannuation funds to invest in critical national infrastructure, promoting a self-sufficient and sustainable energy future.

Impact on Government Decision-Making

Advertisment

The revelation of Keating's direct appeal to the Treasurer highlights the influence of prominent political figures on significant economic decisions. Although Treasurer Chalmers' judgment was ultimately not put to the test due to AustralianSuper's intervention, the incident sheds light on the intricate relationship between politics, national strategic interests, and the role of superannuation funds in shaping Australia's economic landscape. It also underscores the increasing scrutiny of foreign investments in critical sectors, especially those pivotal to the nation's transition to renewable energy.

Reflections on Superannuation's Role in Energy Transition

Paul Keating's advocacy for superannuation funds to take a leading role in Australia's energy transition resonates with a broader vision for these funds to support national infrastructure projects. This incident not only reaffirms the strategic importance of Origin Energy in Australia's shift towards net-zero emissions but also highlights the potential for superannuation funds to contribute significantly to this goal. As Australia navigates the complexities of global investments and strives towards a sustainable energy future, the role of superannuation funds and the influence of seasoned politicians like Keating will undoubtedly remain subjects of keen interest and debate.