Ex-Kent Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Running £44M Ponzi Scheme Through Layezy Racing

Michael Stanley, a former sergeant with Kent Police, has confessed to orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme under the guise of the Layezy Racing Syndicate, defrauding members of an estimated £44 million. Arrested in August 2019, Stanley, 67, faced charges related to fraudulent business operations and making false representations to syndicate members between 2013 and 2019, according to the proceedings at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court.

Deceptive Beginnings

The court learned that Stanley operated the fraudulent scheme by enticing members to invest in what was pitched as a collective gambling endeavor. Prosecutor Amanda Burrows highlighted that, contrary to promises, Stanley engaged in deceit, misleading investors about the successful nature of the bets placed. The scheme, which initially catered to family and friends, ballooned to over 6,000 members, amassing a waiting list of 3,000 individuals by the time of its collapse. Despite collecting £44 million from members, the scheme only returned £34 million, leaving a significant deficit.

False Promises and Misused Funds

Stanley's guilty plea encompassed five offences, including false representations to the Layezy Racing Syndicate members and operating a business for a fraudulent purpose. Specifically, he admitted to lying about the availability of funds for withdrawal and the purported success of gambling activities he claimed to control. The charges also detailed Stanley's misuse of the betting scheme's finances for personal gain and to cover fictitious profits promised to members, further evidence of the Ponzi scheme's operations.

As Stanley awaits sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court, the case underscores the betrayal of trust and the financial devastation wrought by the fraudulent scheme. The transition from a respected police officer to the mastermind behind one of the most significant Ponzi schemes in recent history is a stark reminder of the potential for financial deception. With thousands affected, the legal proceedings will closely be watched by victims seeking justice and restitution for their losses.