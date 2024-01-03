en English
Business

Ex-Detective’s ATM Business: From $2,100 to $3.5 Million in Two Years

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In a remarkable tale of ambition and innovation, former narcotics detective Paul Alex from San Diego turned a humble ATM machine into a lucrative business venture, amassing a fortune of millions. What started as a simple quest for additional income morphed into a full-fledged career, revolutionizing Alex’s financial narrative and transforming him into a beacon of entrepreneurial success.

From Law Enforcement to Entrepreneurship

Originally working long hours in the demanding field of narcotics detection, Alex found himself yearning for alternative income sources that wouldn’t compromise his personal life. Heeding a colleague’s recommendation, Alex decided to dip his toes into the ATM business. In 2017, he made his inaugural investment, purchasing an ATM machine for a modest $2,100 and positioning it in a local nail salon.

A Surprising Turn of Profits

What happened next took Alex by surprise. The ATM machine, with its transaction surcharge fees, began generating significant profits, prompting Alex to consider expanding his newfound venture. From owning a single machine, he grew his enterprise to include six ATMs, collectively pulling in an impressive $3,000 per month. This financial windfall eventually led Alex to leave his law enforcement career and focus exclusively on his burgeoning company, ATM Together.

ATM Together: A Success Story

ATM Together is more than just a business; it’s a platform that empowers others to establish their own ATM ventures. The company aids clients in securing prime locations, obtaining necessary permits, and setting up business bank accounts. Between January 2021 and April 2023, ATM Together reported stellar sales totaling $12 million, with a net profit of around $3.5 million.

Alex’s transformative journey, from a narcotics detective to a successful entrepreneur, is a testament to his discipline and relentless pursuit of passive income and financial freedom. Today, he relishes the fruits of his labor, retiring his parents, owning his dream home and car, and sharing his journey and business tips on Instagram.

Business Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

