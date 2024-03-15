Ex-Adviser Arvind Subramanian Baffled by Surging India GDP Figures Amid Economic Puzzles

Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian expressed his astonishment at India's latest GDP growth figures, describing them as 'absolutely mystifying' and challenging to comprehend. During the final quarter of 2023, India reported an unexpected 8.4% GDP growth, marking the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years, a development that left many economists, including Subramanian, puzzled over the accuracy and implications of these numbers.

Unpacking the GDP Mystery

Subramanian highlighted a discrepancy between the reported GDP growth and other economic indicators, such as inflation and private consumption. While the National Statistical Office (NSO) revised previous GDP estimates upwards, actual inflation rates and private consumption figures seem to tell a different story. The former adviser pointed out that with actual inflation running between 3 and 5 percent and private consumption growth at a mere 3 percent, the high GDP growth rate seems incongruent.

Questions on Investment and Growth

Despite the positive buzz around India's economic environment, Subramanian raised concerns about the decline in foreign direct investment and corporate investment since 2016. He questioned the narrative of India as an attractive investment destination, given the significant drop in investments, which contradicts the optimistic GDP growth figures.

Reflections on Economic Indicators

The former chief economic adviser's reflections on India's latest GDP numbers underscore the complexity of interpreting economic data. While the reported growth rate suggests a robust economy, underlying indicators such as investment levels and consumption patterns present a more nuanced picture. This divergence invites further scrutiny of India's economic health and the methods used to calculate growth.