en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Evitar Corte Model: Navigating the Financial Storm with CBSE

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Evitar Corte Model: Navigating the Financial Storm with CBSE

Investors have always been on the lookout for mechanisms and strategies to safeguard their investments from the unpredictable nature of the financial markets. In this context, the Evitar Corte Model emerges as a beacon of hope, providing a framework that offers specific trading guidance for investors. This article delves into the application of this technical analysis model for the Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ: CBSE).

Understanding the Evitar Corte Model

The Evitar Corte Model is designed to help investors protect their investments from market crashes. It effectively identifies support and resistance levels, pivotal in deciding when to buy or sell securities. These levels act as markers to understand market trends and navigate through potential financial storms.

Trading Guidance for CBSE

As per the model’s suggestions, investors should consider buying CBSE near the support level of 24.36, with a stop loss set at 24.29 to limit potential losses. This strategy is based on the premise that prices usually rebound from the support levels, thus providing a good buying opportunity.

In a bullish scenario, if CBSE breaks above the resistance level of 25.23, investors are advised to buy with an upside target of 25.73, setting a stop loss at 25.16. Breaking a resistance level indicates strong buying interest and could signal the start of an upward trend.

Conversely, if CBSE tests the resistance level of 25.23 and fails to break it, the model recommends shorting CBSE, with a downside target of 24.36 and a stop loss at 25.3. This is because the resistance level often acts as a ceiling to halt price rises.

Monitoring and Updating Trading Plans

While the technical analysis provides a significant edge, the importance of monitoring stock performance cannot be overemphasized. Investors should also consider fundamentals and price action, keeping a close eye on market dynamics, and making adjustments as necessary. A tool for real-time updates on trading plans is provided for subscribers, ensuring they are always equipped with current information to make informed decisions.

0
Finance Investments Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Himalaya Technologies to Launch EVEREST Token and Acquire Web3 Assets

By Mazhar Abbas

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency: Cryptic Tweets Ignite a Wave of Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

SoFi Technologies Stumbles; Analysts Downgrade amid Slower Growth Projections

By Geeta Pillai

KLA Corp. Stock Price Fluctuates Amid Strong Financial Performance

By Wojciech Zylm

Colombia's Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 49 seconds
Colombia's Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment ...
heart comment 0
Italy’s Tax Gap Narrows Amid Rising Concerns Over Counterfeit Products

By Quadri Adejumo

Italy's Tax Gap Narrows Amid Rising Concerns Over Counterfeit Products
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern
Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for ‘Blue Beetle’: A New Chapter for DC Superheroes

By BNN Correspondents

Warner Bros. Reveals First Trailer for 'Blue Beetle': A New Chapter for DC Superheroes
Amazon Slashes Price on JBL Flip 6 Speaker; T-Mobile Teases New Year Gift

By Hadeel Hashem

Amazon Slashes Price on JBL Flip 6 Speaker; T-Mobile Teases New Year Gift
Latest Headlines
World News
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
11 seconds
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
20 seconds
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
24 seconds
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
40 seconds
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
44 seconds
Oman's Health Leaders Forum Highlights Sustainability and Cooperation
Billionaire's Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House
51 seconds
Billionaire's Son, Alex Soros, Wields Influence in White House
PBA Commissioner's Cup Playoffs: A Heated Race for the Final Three Slots
1 min
PBA Commissioner's Cup Playoffs: A Heated Race for the Final Three Slots
Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye Denies Transfer Rumours Despite Underwhelming Performance
1 min
Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye Denies Transfer Rumours Despite Underwhelming Performance
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
2 mins
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app