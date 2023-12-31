en English
Business

Everyday Millionaires: Unraveling the True Nature of Financial Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:11 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:48 pm EST
Unveiling a side of millionaires that often remains shrouded in stereotype, Chris Hogan, the esteemed author of ‘Everyday Millionaires’ and a renowned radio host, embarked on a quest to understand the underlying factors of financial success. A comprehensive survey reaching out to over 10,000 millionaires has divulged interesting facets of their fiscal journeys, debunking the myth of lavish and extravagant lifestyles.

A Shift in Perception

Contrary to the mainstream depiction of millionaires, Hogan’s research discovered that most of them are, in fact, hardworking, everyday individuals. They remain far removed from the ostentatious, flashy lifestyle often associated with them. The millionaire is no longer a faceless entity hiding behind giant mansions and luxury cars; they are the everyday people, quietly accumulating wealth through prudent decision-making and disciplined practices.

Commanding their Destiny

A striking revelation from the survey was that a significant majority, approximately 97% of these millionaires, believe they are the master of their destiny. This self-reliant and proactive mindset is substantially more prevalent among millionaires than in the general population, where only about 55% share this belief. It showcases the importance of a certain mindset in the journey to financial success. The belief in their ability to shape their future appears to be a cornerstone in their wealth accumulation strategy.

Millionaires: More Common Than You Think

The findings of Hogan’s survey sync well with the Credit Suisse 2021 Global Wealth Report, which suggests that over 1% of the world’s adults possess enough assets to be labelled as millionaires. It reinforces the idea that millionaires may not be as rare as one might imagine. The reality is much more grounded and less dramatized than the common perception.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

