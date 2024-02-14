Eversource Energy: Strategic Moves and Projected Growth After a Challenging 2023

Eversource Energy, Connecticut's largest utility, faced a challenging 2023, reporting a full-year loss of $442.2 million. The primary reason for this was after-tax impairment charges related to their offshore wind investments. Adding to the financial blow, the company also reported a loss of $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter alone.

Despite the disappointing figures, Eversource announced potential plans to sell its water distribution business, Aquarion. This strategic move aims to reduce equity needs and improve regulatory diversity, paving the way for a more profitable 2023.

A Rocky Year for Eversource

The loss of $442.2 million in 2023 was a stark contrast to the previous year's profit of $320.16 million. This was reflected in the company's fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS), which dropped from $0.92 to -$3.68. Revenue also took a hit, with a decrease from $3.03 billion to $2.69 billion in the same period last year.

In an unexpected turn, Eversource's adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter were 95 cents per share, missing Wall Street expectations by 2 cents. However, it's worth noting that this still represented a 24% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Strategic Moves for a Brighter Future

In light of the financial setbacks, Eversource announced the potential sale of its Aquarion water unit. This decision is expected to boost profitability and reduce equity needs, contributing to a more balanced regulatory profile.

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, Eversource's core utility operations had an impressive year. The company focused on improving service metrics and modernizing the energy delivery system, setting the stage for a stronger performance in the future.

Projected Growth and Dividend Increase

Despite the loss, Eversource remains optimistic about the future. The company has projected a 2024 non-GAAP earnings range of $4.50-$4.67 per share. Additionally, Eversource announced a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Eversource's shares have fallen by 10.1% this quarter. However, the average analyst rating on the shares remains a 'buy,' with a median 12-month price target of $63.00.

In conclusion, Eversource Energy's 2023 was marked by significant financial challenges due to offshore wind investments. However, the company's strategic move to sell its Aquarion water unit, coupled with its focus on improving service metrics and modernizing the energy delivery system, signals a promising outlook for 2023. With projected growth and an increased dividend, Eversource is poised to regain its footing in the coming year.