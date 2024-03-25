Everest Group Promotes Jim Williamson, Expands Global Insurance Leadership

Everest Group Ltd, the Bermudian-based powerhouse in reinsurance and insurance, has announced significant leadership changes, aiming to bolster its global underwriting businesses. Jim Williamson, previously serving as the group's chief operating officer and head of reinsurance, has been promoted to oversee both the reinsurance and insurance divisions. Alongside, Mike Karmilowicz steps up as Chairman of Everest Global Insurance, tasked with advancing the company's strategic initiatives. These leadership enhancements come as Everest continues to refine its global operations and service offerings.

A Strategic Leadership Reshuffle

Williamson's promotion is a testament to his proven track record within Everest. Having delivered record results and profitability for the reinsurance division, Williamson's expanded role will now include leading the insurance division, working closely with global insurance leaders and Jill Beggs, the new chief operating officer of Reinsurance. Williamson's extensive experience across property & casualty, covering multiple lines of business, functions, and geographies, positions him ideally for this new challenge. "I look forward to working with my reinsurance and insurance colleagues in this capacity," Williamson stated, emphasizing his commitment to advancing Everest's operational excellence and shareholder returns.

Enhancing Global Insurance Strategy

Karmilowicz's appointment as Chairman of Everest Global Insurance underscores the company's intent to deepen its strategic focus and enhance its global insurance footprint. Reporting directly to Everest president & CEO Juan C Andrade, Karmilowicz will spearhead key strategic initiatives, including global distribution strategies and aligning Everest's value proposition with the evolving needs of clients and partners. "It is an exciting time for Everest insurance," Karmilowicz remarked, highlighting the progress and ambition of the Everest insurance business under his leadership.

Everest's Ambitious Growth Trajectory

These leadership changes are integral to Everest's strategic growth priorities. President & CEO Juan C Andrade expressed confidence in the new appointments, noting their considerable experience and the value they bring to Everest's mission of building a premier, high-margin global insurance company. Andrade's vision for Everest involves not just scaling the company's global platform but also diversifying and enhancing its service offerings to meet the changing needs of its global clientele.

As Everest Group Ltd navigates through this pivotal period of expansion and strategic realignment, the promotions of Jim Williamson and Mike Karmilowicz signal a clear direction towards operational excellence, strategic growth, and global leadership in the insurance and reinsurance sectors. With a solid leadership team at the helm, Everest is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals and continue its trajectory as a world-class underwriting company.