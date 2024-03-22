Everen Specialty Reports $35M Net Income in Fiscal 2023, Announces CEO Retirement

Everen Specialty Ltd has unveiled its financial outcomes for the 2023 fiscal year, spotlighting a net income of $35 million amidst strategic underwriting adjustments and an anticipated leadership transition. The company's gross written premiums saw a significant decrease, landing at $444 million, down $213 million from the previous year, attributed to deliberate underwriting actions throughout 2022 and 2023. With net underwriting income just tipping the scale at $1 million and net investment income reaching $59 million, Everen Specialty's shareholders’ equity stood strong at $400 million as of November 30, 2023.

Strategic Adjustments and Leadership Transitions

Bertil C Olsson, the guiding force behind Everen Specialty as president and CEO, shared his retirement plans set for March of the following year, marking the end of an 8.5-year tenure. The company is actively seeking Olsson's successor, ensuring a smooth handover of leadership. Under Olsson's stewardship, Everen Specialty navigated through challenging times, focusing on its core businesses and improving investment returns, which collectively contributed to a 10 percent growth in shareholders' equity. Jerry Rivers, senior VP and COO, echoed the positive sentiment, highlighting a $22 million improvement in underwriting results post-adjustment of the business's risk appetite.

Continuing the Value Proposition

Despite fluctuations, Everen Specialty's commitment to delivering value remains steadfast, maintaining maximum available liability insurance limits of $75 million to shareholder insureds. This approach, coupled with strategic underwriting and investment decisions, has positioned Everen Specialty for sustained growth and stability. Furthermore, the company's AM Best rating of A- was reaffirmed, underscoring its financial strength and operational performance.

New Leadership and Future Directions

The announcement of leadership changes extends beyond the CEO's office. Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors appointed John Talarico as chairman and Tim Bucci as deputy chairman, signaling a refreshed direction for the company's governance. As Everen Specialty embarks on this transition, the focus remains on strengthening its market position, optimizing underwriting practices, and enhancing shareholder value.

