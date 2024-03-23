EV Collision Repair Costs Surge: Insurers May Hike Premiums, Impacting Owners

After a deer collision and an $18,000 repair bill, EV owner Benjamin Vassalle's experience highlights a growing concern among electric vehicle (EV) owners about potential insurance premium hikes due to costly and complicated repairs. A recent Morningstar DBRS report suggests that the increasing adoption of EVs, coupled with their expensive repair costs, could lead to higher insurance premiums in Canada and beyond. With EVs making up 12% of new vehicle registrations in Canada in Q3 2023, the insurance industry is bracing for changes.

Advertisment

Challenges in EV Repair and Insurance

Repairing an EV like Vassalle's Tesla proved challenging due to the specialized parts and expertise required, leading to significant costs covered by insurance. This incident underscores the broader issue of EVs' complex repair needs, which can drive up insurance claims. Victor Adesanya of Morningstar DBRS explains that as more EVs enter the insurance pool, claims experience will shift, potentially increasing premiums. The report also notes that in the U.K., EV insurance costs rose by 72% in 2023, indicating a possible trend for Canada.

Market Trends and Insurance Implications

Advertisment

Despite the surge in EV sales, spurred by government incentives and a push for cleaner transportation, concerns remain over range and charging infrastructure. Canada's federal government aims for 100% zero emissions vehicle sales by 2035, signaling a significant shift in the automotive and insurance landscapes. Colin Simpson of George Brown College highlights the ongoing challenges in assessing and repairing EVs, particularly the costly battery replacements, which could complicate the used EV market and insurance pricing models.

Looking Ahead: EVs and Insurance Industry

As EVs become more mainstream, both insurers and owners face a period of adjustment. The Insurance Bureau of Canada is exploring collaborations to mitigate repair costs, but solutions are complex. With EV adoption expected to rise sharply, the next decade will likely see a significant transformation in how insurance premiums are calculated for electric vehicles, affecting both the industry and consumers. The case of Vassalle's deer collision serves as an early indicator of the broader challenges and adjustments ahead for the EV insurance market.