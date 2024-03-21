EU's Halved Stock Settlement Time: ESMA Warns of Market Risks Without Proper Organization

The European Union's (EU) ambition to halve the time it takes to settle a stock trade could inadvertently harm markets unless meticulously orchestrated, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) cautioned on Thursday. This significant shift towards a one-business-day settlement period, known as T+1, mirrors Wall Street's impending adjustment in May, aimed at reducing market risk. However, ESMA's interim report, following a comprehensive public consultation, highlights potential operational impacts and negative market effects if the transition is not well-managed.

Operational Challenges and Market Risks

ESMA's exploration into transitioning from a T+2 to a T+1 settlement cycle reveals that, while technically feasible, the move demands a harmonised approach across the EU to avoid considerable operational repercussions. The watchdog's concerns stem from the operational and financial strain smaller financial firms might face, contradicting the notion that aligning with Britain's market practices would mitigate such challenges. Furthermore, European asset managers anticipate an increase in "settlement fails" due to potential delays in lining up dollars for U.S. stock purchases, a scenario ESMA believes can be mitigated with cash penalties to foster market efficiency.

Cost Implications and Industry Impact

Feedback from buy-side firms to ESMA indicates a fear of prohibitive costs associated with the shift to T+1, particularly for smaller asset managers. These costs could propel industry consolidation, altering the competitive landscape. Despite these apprehensions, ESMA remains optimistic about the disciplinary role of cash penalties in reducing settlement fails and enhancing market operations. The watchdog plans to further evaluate the costs and benefits of the T+1 transition, drawing insights from the U.S. experience, before delivering a comprehensive report later this year.

Looking Ahead: ESMA's Continued Assessment

As the deadline for the U.S. to adopt T+1 looms, ESMA's ongoing assessment will be crucial in determining the feasibility and timing of the EU's alignment with this global shift in stock trade settlements. The watchdog's final report, expected in the second half of the year, will offer a clearer roadmap for the EU's financial markets and stakeholders. This evaluation will not only consider operational and financial impacts but also the implications for market competitiveness and efficiency in a rapidly evolving global financial landscape.

Amidst these deliberations, the essential question remains: Can the EU orchestrate a shift to T+1 settlement times that safeguards market integrity while enhancing efficiency? As ESMA delves deeper into this complex issue, the European financial community keenly awaits insights that will shape the future of stock trading in the region.