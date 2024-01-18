en English
EURUSD Currency Pair Navigates Uncertain Waters Amid Downward Spike

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024
In the realm of foreign exchange markets, the EURUSD currency pair has been navigating through uncertain waters since the dawn of the year, unable to surpass the high of 1.1138 reached in December. On a recent Tuesday, the pair experienced a downward spike, halted by a strong support area that encompasses the 200-day simple moving average and the peak of the Ichimoku cloud. Indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastics suggest a potent negative momentum, hinting at a possible test of the recent support level of 1.0843, equivalent to the 200-day SMA.

A Glimpse at Possible Scenarios

If the price breaks through this support, it could potentially aim for the December low of 1.0722, or even the 1.0634 level, providing additional support. On the other hand, if the EURUSD pair starts to climb, resistance might be encountered at the 1.0964 level, the high of November. A successful breach of this could pave the way to the November high of 1.1016, and potentially up to the April peak of 1.1094.

Facing the Selling Pressure

The EURUSD pair has faced intense selling pressure, with losses stretching to the support level of 1.0862. The euro sale escalated following hints from European Central Bank (ECB) officials suggesting that interest rate cuts in this year are not a given. ECB board member Robert Holzmann argued that the threats posed by persistent inflation will prevent the ECB from cutting interest rates this year, despite the looming possibility of a recession.

Economic Indicators and Effects

Geopolitical conflicts, such as those in the Middle East, pose a risk of disrupting supply chains and energy markets, leading to continuing price pressures that the ECB cannot overlook. As overall inflation neared the ECB’s 2% target late last year, speculation surged regarding when policymakers would reverse the most significant monetary tightening campaign since the euro’s introduction 25 years ago. The EURUSD pair is now flirting with the 1.0900 mark due to the US Dollar’s renewed weakness, with ECB hawks pushing back against expectations of an early rate cut.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

