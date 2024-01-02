EURUSD Continues Downward Trend on First Trading Day of 2024

The EURUSD currency pair demonstrated a downward trajectory on the inaugural trading day of 2024, continuing a three-day decline from a multi-month high of 1.1139. The pair pierced its initial support at 1.1041, equating to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent upward movement from 1.0723 to 1.1139. This decline extended beyond the ascending 10-day moving average at 1.1011, breaking the psychologically significant 1.10 barrier.

Entering Crucial Support Zone

The 1.10 level is part of a vital support zone between 1.1000 and 1.0980, which also encompasses the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. The daily chart has formed a bearish harami pattern, indicating a potential reversal. This pattern’s emergence, particularly as the uptrend paused near the 200-week moving average at 1.1151, amplifies the negative short-term outlook signaled by a weekly inverted hammer candle.

Healthy Correction or a Deeper Pullback?

Despite these bearish indications, the pullback could also be considered a healthy correction within a larger uptrend. Significant support lies at 1.0931, representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the same range and coinciding with the daily Kijun-sen. This is expected to limit further declines and furnish opportunities to rejoin the bullish market. Additionally, the weekly Ichimoku cloud offers support, specifically at the cloud top around 1.0910.

Traders Beware

Traders should tread with caution in the event of a sustained break below the pivot points at 1.0931/10, as this could neutralize the longer-term bullish trend and trigger a more significant correction of the October to December uptrend, which ranged from 1.0495 to 1.1139.

The article further elaborates on the potential impact of the Fed ending its tightening cycle in March 2024 on the dollar’s upward trend. It discusses the potential influence of inflation, government bond yields, and key macro data on national currencies. The significance of the New Year for Forex trading and the awaited macro statistics from China, the U.S., Germany, Canada, and the Eurozone are also addressed. Insights are provided into the potential impact of the U.S. Manufacturing PMI and the publication of the minutes from the last FOMC meeting on the U.S. dollar.