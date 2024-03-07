European Wax Center Celebrates Fiscal 2023 Triumph: Opens 100 New Centers, Eyes Expansion

European Wax Center Inc. (EWC), a leading personal care franchise, wrapped up fiscal year 2023 on a high note, showcasing robust financial performance and strategic growth. Under the leadership of CEO David Willis, CFO Stacie Shirley, and CCO Andrea Wasserman, the company not only exceeded financial expectations but also laid a solid foundation for its expansion plans in 2024. Key achievements include the opening of 100 new centers, achieving $955 million in system-wide sales, and a significant increase in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Strategic Growth and Financial Performance

2023 was a landmark year for European Wax Center, as it surpassed the 1,000-center mark nationwide, reflecting over 10% unit growth for the second consecutive year. This expansion was primarily fueled by existing franchisees, underscoring their confidence and commitment to the brand. Financially, the company reported $221 million in revenue and $76 million in adjusted EBITDA, highlighting the effectiveness of its business model even amid challenging macroeconomic conditions. The focus on expanding net new centers and driving in-center sales proved instrumental in achieving these results.

Driving In-Center Sales and Enhancing Guest Experience

In addition to expanding its physical footprint, European Wax Center concentrated on driving in-center sales to boost system-wide sales and same-store sales growth. Initiatives such as refining media strategies and rolling out new services like brow tinting contributed to attracting both new and existing guests. Moreover, the introduction of a data-driven pre-opening playbook and improved operations leadership aimed at enhancing unit economics and guest satisfaction. These efforts are expected to sustain the momentum of in-center sales growth, targeting 5 to 7% system-wide sales growth and 2 to 5% same-store sales growth in 2024.

Looking Ahead: Expansion and Innovation

As European Wax Center embarks on its 20th anniversary, the leadership team is poised to continue the brand's legacy of innovation and excellence in personal care. With a robust development pipeline of over 370 commitments and a focus on markets with less development activity in recent years, the company is well-positioned to continue its high single-digit unit growth algorithm. Additionally, the emphasis on guest acquisition, increasing share of wallet from existing guests, and leveraging data and technology to enhance the guest experience signal a bright future for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center's fiscal 2023 performance not only highlights the resilience of its business model but also sets the stage for continued growth and innovation. As the company looks forward to celebrating two decades of leadership in the personal care industry, its strategic focus on expansion, guest experience, and operational excellence promises to drive further success in the years to come.